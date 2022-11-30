Nambucca Valley Writers Launch New Book

THE Nambucca Valley Writers Group (NVWG) are celebrating 33 years of writing excellence this year with the launch of their new anthology.

NVWG has 33 years of continuous membership and to celebrate this momentous occasion they will be launching their most recent anthology called ‘33 in 22’.



“I take great satisfaction in celebrating 33 years of our writers’ group, a group I’ve been a part of since before the turn of the century.

“It’s a pleasure to bring together this collection of short stories and poetry from old and new members for this publication,” said President Roby Aiken.

The Nambucca Valley Writers Group draws its members from as far as Coffs Harbour and Kempsey, with Associate Members as far flung as Victoria.

Meetings take place on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11 Kent Street, Nambucca Heads.

The group’s members are a lively bunch dabbling in all sorts of literary forms including poetry, short story, biography, history novels, plays and film.

“Our intention is to support people’s writing ambitions by providing guidance through regular meetings, workshops, feedback, resources and the assistance of its members,” said Roby.

The launch of ‘33 in 22’ will be held on 10 December in the Seniors Community Hall, 11 Kent Street, Nambucca Heads for a 10:30 start.

Morning tea will be supplied, copies of the book will be on sale for $15.00 each.

Bring a friend, buy a book, and have a chat.

For more information call Roby Aiken on 6568 9648.

By Karen GRIBBIN