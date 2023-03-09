National Dance welcomed at Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod

COFFS Harbour Eisteddfod has introduced a new National Dance section and Choirs section in its 2023 program.

For this the Eisteddfod organisers are calling out to the various cultural groups across the Coffs Coast to participate.



“We hope to engage with culturally diverse dance groups and community groups in the local area and invite them to enter our new sections in this year’s Eisteddfod,” Debbie Waters, President, Coffs Harbour and District Eisteddfod Society told News Of The Area.

“The Eisteddfod is not only for students and ballerinas,” she said.

“We are introducing performance opportunities to the whole community.

“In 2023 we have introduced the inaugural National Section to our Dance Performance day, along with Singing, Home School and Community Choirs categories.”

Giving plenty of notice for preparation, Coffs Harbour Eisteddfod invites dancers and choir groups of all cultural backgrounds and groups with a passion for singing to register their ensemble and share their heritage with their local Eisteddfod community.

“We hope this section provides opportunities for cross-cultural connections and contributes to a celebration of Coffs Harbour’s diverse traditions of dance and opportunities to community choirs in our region.”

Debbie and her committee invite all communities from Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour, Urunga, Bellingen and the Nambucca Valley to showcase their heritage and performance.

Entry is free for this inaugural National Dance section and both dance and choir entries can be submitted online at www.comps-online.com.au.

“Our new Dance section is a part of our groups weekend at Coffs Harbour Education Campus (CHEC) Auditorium, Block D, 363 Hogbin Drive Coffs Harbour on Friday 9 June.

“The Choir section is scheduled for Wednesday 31 May at Lifehouse Church, 167 Orlando Street, Coffs Harbour.”

For more information contact the Eisteddfod Dance Coordinator Jann Golding at dance@coffseisteddfod.org.au, the Choirs Coordinator Mary Pollack at choirs@coffseisteddfod.org.au or President Debbie Waters at president@coffseisteddfod.org.au.

By Andrea FERRARI