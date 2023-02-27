Nelson Bay Bowling Club celebrates another successful year

NELSON Bay Bowling Club held their Presentation night on 21 January 2022 and was immensely enjoyed by all members and guests.

Excellent meals were served by our catering staff along with complimentary wine from the Club’s generous sponsors, Angove Wines.

“The music was provided by a two piece band who entertained members and guests throughout the night that saw many take advantage of the dance floor,” said Nelson Bay Bowling Club’s Bernie Carroll.

“Kane Coulls kept the night flowing with another master class MC role and thank you to CEO Richard Girvan and his staff for organising once again a very successful event.”

Congratulations go to Bernie Carroll and Kane Coulls for receiving the 2022 Nelson Bay Bowling Club Female and Male Bowler of the Year award.

Congratulations also go to Sue Clark who secured the title of Most Improved Bowler.

Well done to all the winners and runners up who received awards on the night, outstanding achievements!

In other news, the ladies of Nelson Bay Women’s Bowling Club recently raised $600 at their annual fund raising charity event.

“Teal day is a day to support Australians affected by ovarian cancer, honour those we have lost and raise awareness of this deadly disease to change the story for future generations,” Bernie said.

All the ladies dressed in teal colour to mark the occasion and everyone appeared to enjoy a great day of bowls, fun and friendship.

“Thank you to Pam Pulbrook and the wonderful Committee members for their outstanding efforts once again in ensuring the day was a success,” Bernie said.