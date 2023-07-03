Nelson Bay coaching duo Amanda and Taylar guide the 14-years representative squad at the state junior netball titles

WHEN it comes to garnering success at state representative netball carnivals, Nelson Bay Association’s respected mentor Amanda Wilks is perfecting a winning recipe.

The two-time NSW championship-winning coach is one of the most decorated netball ambassadors in the Port Stephens region with a lifetime devotion to playing and nurturing junior talent.

Her latest achievement was steering the Nelson Bay open team to a NSW senior division three title in Newcastle last month, with a versatile squad comprising a mix of ages.

Wilks, the NBNA representative convenor, told News Of The Area that “part of being a good coach is gaining respect, building strong relationships and getting the best out of your players.

“Our state championship win materialised because each player had something to give,” Amanda said.

“We had a talented and experienced group of players ranging from young adults, seniors and one 15 year old and all contributed to our success,” she added.

Amanda said her triumphant squad was dedicated to the sport and a team environment.

“Our senior players enjoyed taking on a mentoring role with the younger team members and their superior fitness, commitment and court skills combined to bring home a deserved title,” a proud Wilks revealed.

Amanda also praised the support of Nelson Bay Association president Bec Keating who has been a “rock” to all the players, coaches and officials involved with the representative program.

“Bec is always there offering words of encouragement and assisting all, like the great leader she is,” said Amanda.

The senior opens trophy was Amanda’s second state title after previously coaching Nelson Bay to a 12-years championship back in 2016.

Her other notable deeds include guiding Nelson Bay to runners-up medals in 2017 and 2019 with the 13-years and 15-years representative sides as well as a third placing last year with the 17-years squad.

This year’s senior open title was a special moment for the Wilks family of Fingal Bay, as the team featured Amanda’s 25-year-old daughter Taylar.

Last weekend Taylar turned her hand to coaching the Nelson Bay 14-years representative team at the state junior titles at Liverpool City.

In a family affair, Amanda went along as an assistant coach with her close friend and former Wentworthville Wildcats and Parramatta-Auburn representative teammate Michelle Chadwick joining the pair as team manager.

After two days the Nelson Bay 14-years team was placed sixth on 14 points with five wins over Scone & District (21-13), Tumut (16-9), Ulladulla & District (23-7), Wollondilly (12-9) and Blayney (16-9) and four draws with Quirindi (18-18), Brunswick-Byron (18-18), Casino (12-12) and Cowra & District (12-12) from twelve matches played.

