Port Stephens Power set to stake claim for minor premiership in Hunter Central Coast Womens AFL competition.

HUNTER Central Coast AFL seniors pacesetters Cardiff Eagles and Port Stephens Power square off this Saturday at Pasterfield Sports Complex for bragging rights in the Black Diamond Plate Womens competition.

The cream of the region’s finest Australian Football talent will showcase their skills in this top-of-the-table blockbuster with minor premiership honours up for grabs.

Two points separate the premiership front runners after ten matches, with the Eagles on top of the standings with 32 points from eight victories.

Nipping at their heels is the talented Power lineup on 30 points with seven wins and a draw ahead of third-placed Newcastle City on 28 points.

When the teams clashed at Ferodale Oval in Medowie last month the Power registered a thrilling 36-34 victory over their Cardiff rivals.

Power produced an impressive team effort recently to skittle Terrigal-Avoca 9-8 (62) to 3-3 (21) at Hylton Moore Oval with strong performances from leading forward Angelica AJ Diamond, utility Lauren Kidd, wing Renee Selby, midfielder Taylor Smith, defensive midfielder Josie Johnson and ace defender Elizabeth Daniels.

The Port Stephens side dominated the opening quarter to open up a 35-12 lead but was kept scoreless in the next stanza with Terrigal-Avoca adding a behind to trail 35-13 at the main break.

Power established a 30-point advantage at the end of the third quarter to lead 49-19 before cruising to a resounding victory with a final term blitz.

AJ and Mikaela Cameron booted three goals each for Power with Smith, Penny Rushworth and Kristy Davies all posting six pointers in a fine team display.

The Power women tuned up for Saturday’s big clash with a 6-3 (39) to 3-3 (21) triumph over the Killarney Vale Bombers at Adelaide Street Oval.

Cardiff edged out Maitland Saints 4-4 (28) to 3-8 (26) and have key players in Abbey Cooksley, Cheyenne Neu, Stephanie Ng, Olivia Sneddon, Kyra Elson and Annika Lawrence.

By Chris KARAS