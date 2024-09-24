Nelson Bay FC secure five championship titles in Newcastle Community Football



NELSON Bay Football club are celebrating an historic championship double in the Newcastle Zone Football League.

Under the guidance of coaching stalwarts Shaun Shelley and Jakob Graham, the Bay have capped their most successful season on record by bringing home both the Zone League Three Mens first grade and reserve grade championship titles last weekend at Myers Park.

It is the first time in a proud history spanning five decades that Nelson Bay FC have captured both senior trophies in the same year.

Shelley’s experienced first grade line up produced an herculean performance to defeat Garden Suburb FC 4-3 in a penalty shoot out.

The sides were locked 1-1 after extra time with defender Scott Mooney proving a Grand Final hero by slotting home the winning penalty goal.

Midfielder Billy Brown had earlier given Nelson Bay a 1-0 lead in regulation time before the Kingfishers hit back with an equaliser in a pulsating contest.

Nelson Bay’s talented reserve grade squad clinched a deserved double after posting a 2-0 Grand Final victory over the Lambton Jaffas.

It was a huge achievement by Graham’s charges who registered back to back minor premierships and a well earned championship title after goals by Josh Oldham and skipper Steve O’Dea.

Nelson Bay dominated the competition in 2024 through sheer grit, determination, all round skill and superb team work with strong contributions from all players and officials.

Club president Todd Giles told News Of The Area that winning both Zone League Three titles was “a phenomenal effort”.

“It is the icing on the cake for our most successful ever season with five championships and twelve Grand Final appearances from our competitive teams,” beamed an ecstatic Giles.

“We fielded 24 sides during the 2024 season and seventeen of them qualified for the finals – a top effort from all involved,” he added.

Nelson Bay FC’s championship-winning first grade squad featured Matthew Guest, Scott Mooney, Jonathan McArthur, Alex Gray, Lachlan Rowen (captain), Billy Brown, Joel Ingram, Naran Singh, Dominic Dynes, Nathan Willoughby and Daniel Lightfoot; substitutes Johnny Andrijic, Adam Strath, Jackson Sparks, Bailey Meir, Ken Aitken and Steven O’Dea.

The Bay’s mighty reserve grade outfit that annexed both the minor premiership and championship titles included Chad Watling, Adam Courts, Bailey Hales, John Graham, Jasper Kennelly, Joel Gebuehr, David Nicholls, Kerr Aitken, Jay Leslie, Josh Oldham, Steven O’Dea (captain), Bailey Meir, Zane Hand, Dylan McClafferty and Tristan Esquilant.

By Chris KARAS