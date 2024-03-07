New bridge for Apple Tree Glen Creek at Burrapine



A NEW and improved concrete bridge will be constructed across Apple Tree Glen Creek at Burrapine to ensure local residents, farmers and emergency services maintain continued safe and secure access.

Crown Lands in the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure is funding the $1.3 million replacement of the current timber bridge that is in poor condition and has reached the end of its life.



Apple Tree Glen is a gravel Crown road which provides access from Taylors Arm Road to rural properties to the south.

The bridge crosses Taylors Arm, a tributary to the Nambucca River, south of the intersection of Taylors Arm Road.

The existing bridge is frequently affected by floodwaters.

The replacement structure will raise the bridge to bring it to a one in 2000-year flood event level.

The new bridge will be a single span concrete structure with a design life of 100 years, requiring minimal ongoing maintenance.

A temporary creek crossing will be installed nearby to allow for continued vehicle access while the new permanent bridge is constructed.

Waeger Constructions Ptd Ltd of Rutherford has been contracted to build the bridge following a competitive tender.

Once completed, the new bridge will be handed over to the ownership of Nambucca Valley Council to add to its local road network.

Greg Sullivan, Crown Lands Executive Director of Land and Asset Management, said, “Residents who use Apple Tree Glen Bridge are in a rural location about 30 km west of Macksville and rely on the creek crossing as their only access route out, including in bushfires, floods or medical emergencies.

“This $1.3 million investment to build a new bridge will ensure Burrapine residents have continued safe and secure access, as well as primary producers and emergency services such as police, ambulance and fire brigade.”

