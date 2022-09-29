New direct flights between Canberra commence with Link Airways



COFFS Harbour Airport has welcomed the first direct service operated by Link Airways between Canberra and Coffs Harbour, with flight FC 255 touching down at 6pm on 22 September 2022.

The first of two scheduled return services per week operating on Thursday and Sunday, the route is utilising the airline’s 34 passenger Saab 340B Plus aircraft and last month it was confirmed the service was extended through until January 2023.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

With a flight duration of just over 90 minutes, this will be the first opportunity locals can fly directly between the two destinations.

The Saab 340B Plus aircraft has full inflight cabin service and the standard inflight offering includes hot and cold beverages and premium snacks with complimentary beer/wine available on all afternoon and evening services.

Coffs Harbour Airport General Manager, Frank Mondello, was thrilled to welcome direct flights between Canberra and Coffs Harbour.

“Our second service with Link Airways, this announcement will strengthen connectivity to and from the Coffs Coast region and will be welcome news for both business and leisure travellers.

“Allowing Canberrans to explore the natural beauty and warmer weather of our wider region, this direct service allows locals to enjoy all that the ACT has to offer; world-class events, produce and experiences”.

City of Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Paul Amos, welcomed the arrival of the service.

“Having a direct service from the nation’s capital to Coffs Harbour is a fantastic endorsement of the attractions of the Coffs Coast and further cements our place as a top tier regional city,” said City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Councillor Paul Amos.

“It’s going to have a major impact on the future growth and health of the local tourism industry by introducing a whole new audience to our wonderful region.

“It also means yet another of Australia’s great cities is now within easy reach for locals.”

Link Airways’ Manager of Network Strategy, Jeff Boyd, believes the new route will provide a convenient and cost-effective option for passengers wanting to travel to the Coffs Coast and, inversely, to visit the Capital.

“We’re particularly pleased to announce the establishment of this connection to the much-loved destination of Coffs Harbour.

“We see strong demand for direct flights between Canberra and the Coffs Coast, and the proposed service will facilitate leisure and business links between the two regions,” Mr Boyd said.