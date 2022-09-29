Works begins on Coffs Harbour Showground Exhibition Hall upgrade

WORK begins on upgrading Coffs Harbour Showground’s Exhibition Hall, thanks to $3.2m in NSW Government funding.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh said the funding, under the COVID-19 Showground Stimulus Program, is helping to breathe new life into the Exhibition Hall.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This important project now taking shape includes a one-bay extension to the Exhibition Hall, construction of a new entry, meeting rooms, state-of-the-art amenities and new dedicated parking for people with disabilities,” said Mr Singh.

Deb Farquhar, Chairman of Coffs Harbour Showground Crown Land Management Board, said she’s excited about the commencement of the refurbishment, which has been several years in the planning.

“The Coffs Harbour Showground Exhibition Hall has many different memories for the people of Coffs Harbour and surrounding areas.

“It has long been the major display area for a vast range of exhibits during the annual Coffs Harbour Show, however it is also widely used for other events such as regular circus training, weddings, business and government staff training, church services, dancing, musical events, karate, conferences and the Rotary Bookfest,” said Deb.

Members of the Land Managers Board were responsible for the design criteria and requirements that had to be met for the current build and Stage 2.

“Andrew Wilson from Design Studio 22 and builder Joel Paine of Level Projects have greatly assisted us with the whole process,” said Deb.

“All users, including the general public, will appreciate the new, fully compliant amenities, catering for accessibility requirements now and the foreseeable future.

“The addition of an extra hall area and two meeting rooms will allow for the increasing demands for space by businesses and organisations.

“We look forward to working with local builder Joel Paine from Level Projects Pty Ltd,” Deb said.

The Showground is the property of the Department of Crown Lands and managed by the Coffs Harbour Showground Land Managers Board.

It is the Board’s responsibility to ensure that the area is operated as a profitable business.

“Therefore, we are always seeking to improve the existing facilities and creating venues that meet the requirements of local and visiting users,” she said.

Mr Singh added, “This State Government investment will ensure the iconic Coffs Harbour Showground continues to serve our community for many years to come.

“Upgrades like this are improving the quality of community infrastructure while helping to stimulate our local economy, with work for local tradies and materials suppliers.”

By Andrea FERRARI