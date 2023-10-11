New York St Oval athletics and football facilities opened

NORTHERN Storm Football Club, Coffs Coast Little Athletics Club and the Coffs Harbour Athletics Club are the winners after the opening of new facilities at York St Oval on Wednesday 4 October.

The new facilities were funded through a $1.1 million grant from the NSW Government Infrastructure and Jobs Acceleration Fund, and a $957,000 contribution from the City of Coffs Harbour.

“Athletics and football have both been operating with aged facilities for many years, and I look forward to these clubs being re-energised by this new investment in sporting facilities by the State Government and the City,” said City of Coffs Harbour Mayor Paul Amos.

“The future for York St Oval looks very positive and I’m looking forward to seeing greater levels of activation on the site and improved opportunities for our residents to lead a healthy and active lifestyle.”

The athletics community will enjoy new jumping and throwing facilities and an equipment storage shed to complement the grass track.

Northern Storm Football Club now have at their disposal new amenities, change rooms and storage facilities, flood lights and fencing.

Both facilities are built to a standard to support district level competition and training and provide much needed infrastructure to support growth in the number of participants.