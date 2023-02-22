North Coast sides head to Australia Cup third round

THREE North Coast Football teams progressed to the third round of the Australia Cup last weekend.

Woolgoolga United overturned a 1-0 halftime deficit to overpower Inverell FC in the second half and win 2-1.

Coffs Coast Tigers sailed through with a 3-0 victory over the Demon Knights of Armidale, while the Northern Storm took it to the wire, going through on penalty kicks.

The Storm rued their missed chances in the first and were made to pay for it.

“We made hard work of it in the Australia Cup,” said Northern Storm coach Eric McCarthy.

“We should have been three or four ahead at halftime but our finishing was wayward.

“Westlawn Tigers came out for the second half with all guns blazing and took the lead through Markus Makajev.

“Great interplay between Ama Mite and Cristian Mirindi got us back in the game as Mirindi levelled the score.

“The teams couldn’t be separated and finished 1-1 and the match went to penalties.”

Storm goalkeeper Mitch Weeding saved a crucial penalty as his teammates Jarred Kohler, Cristian Mirindi, Connor Lewis and Mark McCarthy converted to secure a place in the third round.

Coach McCarthy’s heart skipped a beat when his fifteen-year-old son Mark stepped up to take a spot-kick.

“Honestly I backed him, he’s never missed one, but then again, he’s never taken one against a Premier League level adult either,” he said.

“My heart was in my mouth for him as he walked up to take it, I could barely watch

“He picked his spot, but, as his foot came back, the keeper went that way, so he said he quickly readjusted and rolled it down the middle.

“He’s lucky the keeper wasn’t a shoe size or two bigger or he’d have saved it, yip yah,” laughed the charismatic Irishman.

Sawtell FC bowed out of the competition going down 2-1 to Lake Cathie FC, while Bangalow banged five past Coffs City United to knock out last year’s Coastal Premier League winners.

Oxley Vale Attunga defeated Bellingen 5-1 and Alstonville overpowered Urunga 9-0.

By David WIGLEY