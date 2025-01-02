NOTA contributors reflect on 2024



NEWS Of The Area (NOTA) contributors recently met to reflect on some of their stories and experiences in 2024.

First up is Fingal Bay’s fishing legend John “Stinker” Clarke, who wished his “enthusiastic” readers a cracker New Year.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“We are so fortunate to live in an amazing water wonderland that never ceases to provide ongoing stories week

after week,” he said.

“The well of information never runs dry and my local history segment continues to gather interest throughout the Port with contributions landing on my desk from far and wide.

“Port Stephens has a fascinating history from the earliest Australians through to the bustling community that we are all part of today.

“2025 will bring more challenges for me as I make every effort to establish a Regional Museum, which will reflect upon our past and acknowledge all those who have contributed.

“To really appreciate Port Stephens, I’m of the belief that we need to understand where we have been.

“It pleases me that the NOTA is truly a local newspaper written by locals for locals.

“Keep sending me your old photos and stories, as they are greatly appreciated.”

Sports expert Chris Karas, another Fingal Bay local, listed his picks of the year (with an obvious sporting flavour).

“It was really difficult to choose favourite highlights with many outstanding achievements from Port Stephens’ sporting folk over the past twelve months,” he said.

1. Bobs Farm Public School pupils Pippi and Fern Cullimore, Ruby Mercer and Emilia Symons winning the State Championship Schools 4 x 100m relay title against the best sprinters in the State. The school has only 36 enrolments.

2. Boat Harbour’s Eden Hasson, seventeen, helping the Australian Irukandji’s team win the World Junior Surfing Teams Championship gold medal in El Salvador.

3. Medowie sprinter Jack Deguara, eighteen, winning a gold medal with the Australian 4 x 400m Mixed Relay Under 20 team at the World Junior Athletics Championships in Peru.

4. Anna Bay’s John Clark being named the world’s number one senior touch football referee after top performances at this year’s Touch Football World Cup tournament in Nottingham, England.

Soldier’s Point is home to Lindsay Hall, who recently established the Nelson Bay Film Society.

“As a ‘movie guy’, the early part of the year was a bit of a wild ride with the closure and then re-opening of Nelson Bay Cinema,” he said.

“It has been a thrill to see the community respond so positively to the efforts of the cinema to engage them.

“At its best, cinema should bring people together through a shared experience and that seems to be happening in our town.”

Nelson Bay’s Simon Ekins had the following reflections: “When I emigrated with my family from the UK in 2008, I was immediately struck by the army of volunteers that are the backbone of this amazing society.

“In 2024, I tried to publicise the effect that volunteering has on Port Stephens and the wider Australian community.

“Whether it’s the ‘giving back’ attitude of your local parkrun ‘vollies’, through the abundance of eager sports clubs, charities, fundraising and organising committees, all the way to the incredible work done by the likes of the State Emergency Service, Rural Fire Service, Marine Rescue and Surf Life Saving Clubs, seeing and speaking to these wonderful people who give up their time and expertise with nothing expected in return, makes me proud to be a part of this community”.

Anna Bay based Reporter Jacie Whitfield said, “becoming a freelance reporter with News Of The Area has been quite an adventure this year”.

“I have met so many compelling, inspirational people working diligently to make an impactful difference in our community.

“I feel lucky to have been the one who got to pen their story and share it so extensively.

“My favourite stories have been those where a person essentially rose like a phoenix from the fire, having transformed a difficult situation or experience into one that overflows with their genuine passion, purpose and vision.

“I felt proud to narrate those journeys through eyes that were able to uncover the stories veiled through the interview questions.

“I thrive in being able to uplift others, especially when they are humbly fulfilling their innately good agendas or optimal potential.

“I also enjoyed learning about the quiet, unsung heroes who work tirelessly to innovate, improve, protect, maintain and beautify our peninsula.

“We truly have some outstanding individuals, groups, charities, sportspeople, advocates, businesses, entrepreneurs and leaders in Port Stephens and I’m excited to see who crosses my journalistic path in 2025.”

News Of The Area is always on the lookout for news stories and contributions from the community.

If you think you have a penchant for writing and would like to contribute, contact Editor Doug Connor at doug@newsofthearea.com.au.