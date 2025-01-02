Stinker’s History: Priceless old photos



EVERY time it happens.

I have now written a series of five local history books which tell of the earliest people and the pioneering families who dared to challenge the local elements in an effort to survive and hopefully, prosper.



At the completion of each book, which takes anywhere from two to four years to write, I receive an email or letter in the mail with magnificent old photographs or stained documents which would have been perfect for the book.

Too late!

The pages are rolling through the printer.

Two photos recently arrived, one a priceless image of the Salt Ash wharf and the other of one of the port ferries, loaded with passengers leaving the Salt Ash wharf.

Ideal for “Marsh Road” which was launched a month ago.

It is difficult to picture the hive of activity that once was Salt Ash. The arrival of Matthewson’s horse drawn coach from Stockton connecting with the ferries.

Excited passengers clambering onboard on their way to destinations around the port or disembarking, returning to Newcastle or small towns in the Hunter Valley.

Mostly overnight visitors to the port looking forward to a night or two in the Sea Breeze Hotel.

By John ‘Stinker’ CLARKE

