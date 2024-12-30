NOTA reporter Lisa Wiseman looks back at 2024



REVIEWING my short time as a reporter for Dungog Shire News Of The Area, one thing stands out above all else.

The people of Dungog Shire have a wide range of interests and industries, but they have a single-minded attitude to looking after our community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

At every event I attended, people were working to improve life in our Shire.

In October, I talked with car, motorcycle and machinery enthusiasts at the Dungog Rumble.

Everyone seemed to be wearing smiles along with their black Rumble t-shirts, a tribute to Bruce Clark, of the Bank Hotel.

I attended art exhibitions at Gresford Community Gallery, Dungog Arts Society and Clarence Town’s Courthouse Museum.

Congratulations must go to all the hardworking gallery display teams.

Bec Towers in particular hung a large number of works in her very promising first solo show.

Another first was the Gresford opening, with a diverse range of works and an enormous turnout.

Dungog Arts Society’s exhibitions, Gigs in the Gog and workshops have also drawn plenty of artists, artisans, performers and supporters.

Arts Upper Hunter representatives also mentioned how many interested parties attended their meeting.

The Dungog Palliative Care volunteers made me think about how willingly Dungogians get behind a good cause.

The Palliative Care volunteers do wonders with little organisational funding, being mainly supported by donations from locals.

The Paterson Public School P&C’s impressive landscaping plans are progressing with volunteer workers.

I attended a smallish number of functions over a few months.

At different events, I kept running into the same people.

There are quite a few locals who volunteer their time for multiple organisations and causes.

The people who run and participate in the dog trials, the Dungog Show, the CWA, the River Song Choir and Fibreholics plus individuals like Tom Boorer and Pauline Cambourne deserve recognition for their efforts.

There are more people all over the Shire, quietly doing what they do to keep our community functioning.

Thank you to all the volunteers.

Please continue doing whatever you are doing to keep our community spirit alive and well into 2025 and beyond.

By Lisa WISEMAN

