Pre-employment program benefiting M1 extension



THE M1 Pacific Motorway Extension to Raymond Terrace project has welcomed its first group of pre-employment program participants into long-term roles.

A group of 12 Indigenous jobseekers, selected from more than 60 applicants, participated in a joint government-funded pre-employment program designed to build essential skills in the Hunter region’s civil construction sector.



The group has now surpassed its six-month employment milestone and the apprentices are now working on site on some of the largest infrastructure projects in the Hunter.

“Transport for NSW (TfNSW) is proud to be supporting these Indigenous participants in finding meaningful employment on our projects,” a TfNSW spokesperson said.

“The program resulted in seven Indigenous participants successfully completing the training, and all are now on their way to completing an apprenticeship Certificate III in Civil Construction, supported by Hunter local training provider, Signature Learning and Development.

“Once they complete the apprenticeship, these participants will have developed the skills and experience for employment after these major projects are open to traffic”

The NSW Government supported the initiative through NSW Smart and Skilled funding and the Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program.

“We would also like to thank Training Services as well as Workforce Australia’s Local Jobs Program which provided funding to cover the costs of the pre-employment checks and medicals for the participants,” the spokesperson said.

“We also received incredibly positive feedback from the participants about the Barranggirra Mentoring program which supported the cohort as they undertook their training.”

The pre-employment program was a collaborative effort led by John Holland Gamuda Australia Joint Venture, Seymour Whyte Constructions, and an alliance of Georgiou, Daracon, SMEC, Training Services, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Transport for NSW.

It provided three weeks of on-site experience, equipping participants with key construction skills.

A spokesperson for the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development congratulated the participants on their new careers and said the NSW Government’s Regional Aboriginal Partnerships Program aimed to empower them to secure key entry-level positions in the local construction industry.

“This pre-employment program forms part of the NSW Government’s commitment to supporting regional Aboriginal communities.

“By equipping participants with valuable, practical skills, we’re helping them enter the workforce with confidence and make positive contributions to their local communities.”

John Holland Gamuda Australia Joint Venture apprentice Shalienne Sky said she’d learned more than she thought she would over the past months.

“Just as important as the practical stuff, I’ve learned that my opinion is valid on site, and it matters,” Ms Sky said.

Seymour Whyte Constructions apprentice Joshua Radford said it was a rewarding teamwork experience.

“Working with such a supportive team has made a huge difference for me,” Mr Radford said.

“I’m learning so much from my mentors, who are always willing to share their knowledge and skills.

“I feel incredibly grateful for the opportunity to work on such a significant infrastructure project on Country. It’s a proud moment to be part of something that will make a real impact in our community.”

John Holland Gamuda Australia Joint Venture apprentice Ben Feeney said the journey has been life changing.

“This experience got me ready for what work would be like, and I feel comfortable taking on the next job,” Mr Feeney said.

“We learned practical construction skills, safe working practices, communication on-site, and how to operate small equipment – all with a big focus on safety.

“The fact I can potentially go anywhere in the industry is inspiring. I really believe now that the sky is the limit for my career.”

Darren Wright of the Barrangirra Mentoring Program, an initiative of Ungooroo Aboriginal Corporation said it was the most successful program he had been involved with.

“The dedication of the participants and the support from the employers truly made it exceptional,” Mr Wright said.

The M1 Pacific Motorway extension and Hexham Straight widening projects are being funded jointly with a total investment of $2.24 billion – $1.792 billion provided by the Federal Government and $448 million from the NSW Government.