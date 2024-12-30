Reflections from NOTA reporter Shannon Benton



WRITING for News Of The Area (NOTA) has been an enriching and rewarding experience.

Delving into the stories behind the Dungog community has sharpened my writing skills and allowed me to connect with the heartbeat of our town.



One of the most fulfilling aspects of this role has been crafting human interest stories, highlighting individuals like Dan Lyons, Jess Watkins, and Michelle Dado-Millynn.

These remarkable people exemplify grace, empathy, and a commitment to their vision, all while considering the environment in their pursuits.

Their stories inspire and remind us of the importance of resilience and compassion in today’s world.

Through NOTA, I’ve become a more active member of the Dungog community, meeting people I might not have encountered otherwise.

This has deepened my appreciation for our area, not just for its stunning hills, mountains, and rivers, but for the beauty of its people.

There’s an extraordinary sense of duty to the community here; even when opinions differ, we unite for the common good, especially in promoting tourism.

Covering stories at the annual Dungog Show has been another highlight.

Watching our region take centre stage and seeing the pride in its traditions was heart-warming.

And, of course, spending time with the cuddly farm animals made the experience all the more enjoyable.

Dungog is also establishing itself as a hub for live music, hosting celebrated acts like The Bushwackers, Ben Lee, and Tim Freedman.

Witnessing how music brings joy and togetherness has been a privilege to write about.

Being part of NOTA has given me the chance to celebrate Dungog’s spirit, a place where connection, creativity, and community thrive.

It’s a joy to shine a light on the people and stories that make this town extraordinary.

By Shannon BENTON

