The Big Screen



BOTH releases this week are throwbacks to fondly remembered properties of an older time.

Nosferatu comes courtesy of director Robert Eggers (The Witch, The Lighthouse, The Northman) and is a remake/homage to the legendary German film from 1922.

The story is ostensibly the equally legendary and endlessly retold Dracula, with character names and locations changed so as to avoid a lawsuit from the estate of Bram Stoker.

The film stars Bill Skarsgård as Count Orlock (the Dracula stand-in), with Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult as the young couple who are forced to contend with the evil and obsessed vampire.

Eggers works are all incredibly distinct in style and tone – he is a filmmaker who creates moods and atmosphere more than he tells stories.

It’s not quite arthouse cinema, but it has been through that part of town.

In a completely different vein of film is Paddington in Peru: Lost in the Jungle, the third installment in that impossibly heartwarming and family friendly series.

Starring half of the UK’s roster of well-known actors, with a fun turn from Antonio Banderas as a hunter named Hunter, the soft-spoken Ben Whishaw returns as the voice of the titular, marmalade loving bear.

When Paddington receives word from the Home for Retired Bears in Peru that his beloved Aunt Lucy is behaving strangely, he and the Brown family decide to travel across the world to visit.

Once they arrive Paddington experiences a series of adventures and misadventures that he must face with his usual disarming charm, generosity and grace.

By Lindsay HALL