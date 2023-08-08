Now Gropers turn their attention to finals

AFTER dominating the Hunter Suburban Mens Rugby competition preliminary phase, the Nelson Bay Gropers have switched their focus to the finals play offs.

The all-conquering Gropers tuned up for the big end-of-season series with an emphatic 32-0 victory over the Cooks Hill Brown Snakes last Saturday at Bill Strong Oval.

It was another clinical performance by the Nelson Bay juggernaut, as it rocked its opponents with a six-try blitz to chalk up its fourteenth win of the season from as many games.

The minor premiers finished the preliminary rounds undefeated on 68 points and are the team to beat for the 2023 premiership trophy.

Elusive fullback Kailen Williams, crafty hooker Tom Hickey, number eight Isaac Laracy, clever half back Daniel Murphy, gun centre Rhys Cutbush and John Lundie crossed for tries with number ten Michael Wiringi booting a conversion.

Nelson Bay rugby stalwart Gavin Rocher told News Of The Area that “the Gropers are primed for a strong finish in their title quest.

“It is the business end of the season and the boys will lift a cog under the pressure of finals football,” said Rocher.

“Complacency won’t be an issue as the team is determined and focused after putting in the hard yards with an eye on lifting the trophy at the end of the month” he added.

Singleton Bulls Red crushed Singleton Army Lions 68-5 to finish second on 51 points with third-placed Newcastle Griffins (44 points) toppling Medowie Marauders 22-0 and Cooks Hill grabbing fourth spot on 39 points.

