Serving it up at Todd Woodbridge Cup

TENNIS hot shots in the Port Stephens region are gearing up for the annual Todd Woodbridge Cup Primary Schools Zone competition.

Five mixed teams comprised of Grades 3 and 4 (Stage 2) players from four local schools will compete in the district round robin tournament that starts next Monday August 14 at Tilligerry Tennis Club.

Participating schools this year are Tanilba Bay Public School, St Peter’s Catholic Primary School Stockton, Fern Bay Public School and Stockton Public School.

The 2023 event will be hosted for a second consecutive year by renowned Foreshore Tennis head coaches James Bellette and Kelly Wildon.

An excited Bellette told News Of The Area that “the tournament has attracted new schools and an increase in players.

“Last year Tennis NSW appointed Foreshore Tennis to host the event for the first time in Port Stephens and interest continues to grow,” said James.

The tournament features mixed teams of ten players using modified equipment and numeric scoring with the top two schools to progress to the regional play-offs in Singleton.

Reigning district champions Tanilba Bay Public School will field two teams in 2023.

“The Tilligerry community have rallied to support the event with many local businesses including Coles contributing major prizes for our giant raffle,” said James.

Raffle proceeds will benefit the Tilligerry Tennis Club in building a future practice hitting wall for all to enjoy.

Port Stephens Council has generously donated funding for gold and silver medallions to be presented to team members of winning school and runners up.

The Todd Woodbridge Cup encourages participation and provides a positive experience playing tennis, growing friendships and giving pupils the opportunity to represent their school in a team environment.

For the majority of kids, this may be their first experience representing their school.

By Chris KARAS