NSW Country Under 17 honours for local batting sensation Lucas Vincent



A DIP in form has sharpened the focus of top Port Stephens cricketer Lucas Vincent on the eve of his biggest ever tournament.

The runs may have dried up for the 17-year-old batting sensation in recent weeks but the promising colt is working hard in the nets in preparation for the National Under 17 Cricket Championships to be staged in Tasmania in the New Year.

Young gun Lucas will pad up for the NSW Country squad during the eight day carnival in Hobart from January 16-23 and test himself against the nation’s elite at the highest level of pathways cricket.

It is a huge honour for the Salamander Bay native, who is entrenched in the Stockton & Northern Districts first grade line up in the Newcastle District Cricket competition.

Vincent hopes to rediscover his batting touch and lead the run charge for NSW Country with some power hitting at the top of the order.

Keen judges regard the Nelson Bay junior product as one of the state’s most promising young cricketers with the ability to perform in pressure situations.

The stylish batsman has already donned a baggy blue cap with the NSW Combined High Schools representative team but will make his first appearance at a Cricket Australia National Underage carnival.

Leading into the summer, a confident Lucas was in tip top form for the Newcastle rep side at the Under 19 Country Colts Carnival staged on the Central Coast.

The Tomaree High schoolboy posted 254 runs which included his highest-ever score of 172 in a decisive win over Southern Districts at Tuggerah Regional Sporting Complex.

He carved out an impressive 42 for the NSW Country Academy in a recent challenge fixture but is eager for more centuries on the big stage.

A proud Vincent told News Of The Area that putting on another baggy blue cap at the national championships is a “huge thrill”.

“I am eager to score some big runs and take a few wickets in such a prestigious competition against the finest under 17 cricketers in the nation,” quipped the local batting prodigy with a bright future.

By Chris KARAS