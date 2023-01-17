OPINION: Answers sought from Transport for NSW on Grandpa’s Scrub

DEAR News Of The Area,

I would like to respond to Transport for NSW comments published in Andrea Ferrari’s story, ‘Transport for NSW on offsets’, Coffs Coast NOTA, 30 December Edition, p3), as the statement still raises numerous concerns, especially now the detailed plans of the Coffs Bypass have been confirmed without addressing several major issues in connection to the impact of the Mackays Road lowland rainforest remnant, locally known as ‘Grandpa’s Scrub’.

I am not sure why this patch of important rainforest wasn’t identified as so significant during earlier surveys by the TfNSW?

This appears to be a serious error, and to state finding a solution could cause delays and extra costs should be shouldered completely by the TfNSW.

You can’t put a cost on this unique environment, and it should be preserved at any costs.

My understanding is the local community still hasn’t been provided with details on some off-site locations that have been discussed, so how can it be confirmed they are suitable as a reasonable offset?

Especially as the Mackays Road location is such a unique environment, surely not possible!

Additional concerns about this historic loss from the local Gumbaynggirr people and pioneer families have not been addressed at all.

I really hope this is not closed to serious consideration, and changes can still be made to the Bypass plan as needed?

Regards,

Lara READING,

Coffs Harbour resident, Landcare and WIRES volunteer.