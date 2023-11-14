OPINION: Congratulations on plover protection

DEAR News Of The Area,

I’D like to congratulate City of Coffs Harbour on its attention to the needs of a nesting plover.

I saw the little roped-off area with a plover sitting on the ground in the middle, on the western side of Jordan Esplanade near the roundabout with Marina Drive.

I’d like to thank Council for being so thoughtful in protecting the plovers, and protecting the public from angry plovers if their nest is disturbed.

Nesting for plovers is generally in spring or anytime conditions are right.

Temporary cordons are much appreciated.

Regards,

Lorraine WOODBRIDGE,

Jetty Dunecare volunteer.