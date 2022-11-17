OPINION: Remembrance Day 2022

DEAR News Of The Area,

AT Bowraville Cenotaph on Friday 11 November, a most inspiring service was held.

The Welcome we were given was very warm.

The prayers were succinct, the most impressive commemorative address was given, reminding all present that we have many reasons to give thanks for this country of ours, as so many people still fall through the cracks of society, following their tours of duty overseas, protecting those of us who live in this wonderful free country, we call Australia and home.

Kindest regards,

Kathleen E. MILLER,

Nambucca Heads.