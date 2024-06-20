Oxley MP slams slams city-centric Budget



MEMBER for Oxley Michael Kemp has branded the Minns Government’s Budget announcement on Tuesday as disappointing, claiming it neglects to protect residents from the cost-of-living pressures and offers poor road funding and decreased infrastructure delivery.

“The Minns Government has delivered another city-centric agenda with $5.2 billion penned for the Western Sydney road network and not a cent more into upgrading vital roads across Oxley like the dual-lanes needed for Waterfall Way and the hazards across Giinagay Way,” Mr Kemp said.

“While I welcome the significant $5.1 billion investment into building 8,400 social homes with half reserved for women and children fleeing domestic violence, there is no guarantee this housing commitment will make its way to Oxley.

“In the Mid North Coast, domestic violence related assaults have jumped by 8.2 percent over the past twelve months, with more than 1500 incidents recorded.

“I have been calling for more secure housing options, refuges and support services, and the Minns Government must commit to building them in Oxley.”

Mr Kemp also slammed a lack of new cost-of-living relief measures for “people who are deeply feeling this pinch”.

“A $65 increase in energy rebates for low-income households will not support families who are struggling to purchase new school equipment or the costs for children enrolling in sports and outdoor activities.

“The Labor Government needs to reinstate the measures by the former Coalition Government like back to school and active kids vouchers, as well as the regional seniors travel card.

“The Oxley community deserves to be recognised in this budget.

“We need increased funding for childcare, crime prevention and infrastructure rather than all the funding being directed towards Labor-based seats.”

The State Government described the Budget as one which “invests in regional roads and bridges that will improve travel times for communities and support safer, more productive movement of freight in the regions, including around the North Coast”.

Across the state the road safety budget will be increased to $2.8 billion, and flood damaged state and local roads on the North Coast will benefit from $3.3 billion in funding across NSW for restoration works.

Funding includes $926 million for the Coffs Harbour bypass and $21.3 million for Waterfall Way safety improvements.

Minister for the North Coast Rose Jackson said, “This budget prioritises building better communities for NSW and ensures we have the roads and transport infrastructure to improve the lives of people across our regions.

“As the Minister for the North Coast, local roads have been identified to me as a big issue for the community.

“Our investments in the region are all part of our plan to build a better NSW for all.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said, “The 2024-25 NSW Budget delivers on the Government’s commitment to strengthen the regions, especially here on the North Coast.

“It includes a plan to build safer, well connected regional communities by investing in the infrastructure they need.”