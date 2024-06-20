Sun shines on Laurieton Riverwalk Markets despite windy weather



DESPITE a bleak Saturday, the sun came out just in time for the Laurieton Riverwalk Markets’ June gathering, bringing a touch of warmth and brightness to the popular community event.

The market, known for its vibrant atmosphere and diverse offerings, saw around 100 stalls set up along the picturesque riverwalk.

Typically, winter months attract between 150 and 170 stalls, but this weekend’s numbers were down due to strong winds that deterred some vendors.

This comes after the May markets were cancelled due to a forecast of strong winds, marking the first cancellation in two years.

Terence Mulligan, an organiser of the markets, shared his thoughts on the significance of the monthly event.

“It’s a community service in essence and has been going for 20 years,” he told News Of The Area.

“There’s a really good community feel.”

Jacob Bowerman from Sub Zero Sweets echoed this sentiment, praising the market’s welcoming environment.

“We love to come because of the great vibes, fantastic atmosphere, and great people we meet,” he said.

Event organisers highlighted that there are always new stalls and businesses, which rotate naturally and seasonally.

This ensures there’s always something fresh for regular attendees as well as new visitors.

Estimates suggest that between 1,500 and 2,500 people attended the markets, ranging from monthly regulars to visitors.

Peak seasons can see over 5,000 people attend the popular event.

Looking ahead, next month’s market is set to feature a Christmas in July theme, following last year’s successful event.

By Luke HADFIELD