Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club Sport Sport Results by News Of The Area - Modern Media - March 8, 2023 Winners Genevieve Staunton-Latimer and Joan Woodford. RESULTS of Social Bowls on Wednesday 1 March I Docker/E Denner , Y Trunley, C Garrett def P Nolan/S Betts, K Dunn, B White 24/13 M Trengove, AWorboys, K Blow def C McVicar, D Allen, C Jones 19/16 A Sykes, E Kidd, L Loadsman def SDavies, M England, J Slater 18/16 J Rodwell, M Gudgeon, J Kennedy def L Clancy, P Poulton, R DeM4eio 15/13 H Illingsworth, J Boulton, V Slater def E Blanton, D Rowe, T Welsh 18/13 C Keogh, AOak, C O’Dwyer def H Hardwick/J Farrell, V Maher, Y Schmidt 16/11 C Taylor, L McLean, J Bishop def M Long, D Futcher, S Hancock 20/15 J Clarke, P Garner def B Bodel, R Wallace 17/13 The Semi Finals of the Women’s Major/Minor Pairs were played on Tuesday 28th Feb L McLeod and Z Knight def C Treharne and T Rhodes G S Latimer and J Woodford def C Taylor and C Sheridan The Final was played on Wednesday 1st March with G S Latimer and J Woodford Defeating L McLeod and Z Knight 23/11 By Mandy TRENGROVE