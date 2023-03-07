Park Beach Women’s Bowling Club

RESULTS of Social Bowls on Wednesday 1 March

I Docker/E Denner , Y Trunley, C Garrett def P Nolan/S Betts, K Dunn, B White 24/13

M Trengove, AWorboys, K Blow def C McVicar, D Allen, C Jones 19/16

A Sykes, E Kidd, L Loadsman def SDavies, M England, J Slater 18/16

J Rodwell, M Gudgeon, J Kennedy def L Clancy, P Poulton, R DeM4eio 15/13

H Illingsworth, J Boulton, V Slater def E Blanton, D Rowe, T Welsh 18/13

C Keogh, AOak, C O’Dwyer def H Hardwick/J Farrell, V Maher, Y Schmidt 16/11

C Taylor, L McLean, J Bishop def M Long, D Futcher, S Hancock 20/15

J Clarke, P Garner def B Bodel, R Wallace 17/13

The Semi Finals of the Women’s Major/Minor Pairs were played on Tuesday 28th Feb

L McLeod and Z Knight def C Treharne and T Rhodes

G S Latimer and J Woodford def C Taylor and C Sheridan

The Final was played on Wednesday 1st March with

G S Latimer and J Woodford Defeating L McLeod and Z Knight 23/11

By Mandy TRENGROVE