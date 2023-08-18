Pat Farmer spreads Voice message to Nambucca Heads

ANTICIPATION grew at Nambucca Youth Services Centre on Saturday afternoon 12 August as a dedicated crowd gathered for an imminent visit from endurance runner and activist Pat Farmer.

Mr Farmer’s mission, known as the ‘Run for the Voice’, is to run around Australia over six months to raise awareness, backing and engagement for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament.



Uncle Gary Williams and Uncle Martin were on hand to offer a sincere Welcome to Country, after Pat jogged into the sheltered courtyard, and all present delivered a resounding cheer.

Nambucca Valley Mayor Rhonda Hoban was also pleased to formally welcome the former Liberal Member of Parliament and multi-marathon runner to the region.

“This is not an act of charity, it’s an opportunity for all to set forward into a positive, egalitarian future,” Mr Farmer said during a powerful oration.

Pat is running the 14,400 km around Australia for the second time and has also completed a 20,000 km run from the North Pole to the South Pole.

In promoting the ‘YES’ campaign for the referendum on amending the Australian Constitution, he spoke to the local group about how he has concluded that voting ‘Yes’ is the best thing to do for the advancement of Indigenous people.

Pat hopes to complete his six months run at Uluṟu on 12 October.

For more information visit www.runforthevoice.com.

By Jen HETHERINGTON