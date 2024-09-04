Perfect Panthers win inaugural Women’s Tackle premiership

SAWTELL Panthers women are the queens of Group 2 Rugby League, capping off a brilliant season undefeated by winning the inaugural Women’s Tackle premiership

Their perfect season culminated in a 20-12 grand final victory against the Woolgoolga Seahorses at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium.

It was the second straight title for the Panthers women, having also won last year’s North Coast Women’s Rugby League premiership.

The Panthers made a great start to the season decider, and were in after four minutes as Ee Ee Nuon crossed the line for the early lead.

Panthers captain Tina McCrae scored in the 12th minute to give her side a 10-0 lead.

The Panthers dominated territory, with the game played predominantly in their attacking half.

Their brutal defence shut down the Seahorses attack, pinning them in their own half as they forced a number of mistakes.

The Panthers took a 10-0 lead into half-time, which could have easily been more such was their dominance.

The half-time break was a reprieve for the Seahorses, as they came out a much-improved side to start the second half, with Zahlia Keighran getting her side on the board to cut the lead to 10-6.

The Seahorses continued to put the Panthers under pressure, as both sides held on grimly in defence for much of the second half.

The Panthers worked their way back into the match and started to show their first half form, as they regained the ascendancy.

The Panthers broke through with nine minutes to go; Zoie Shreiweis-Helback barging over for the crucial try and a 16-6 lead.

Dani Page put the icing on the cake for the Panthers as she scurried over with five minutes to go, before a late consolation try from Jada-Lee Brunton for the Seahorses.

Panthers vice-captain Zoie Shreiweis-Helback explained why her side were able to remain undefeated this season.

“I think we just believe in each other, and when you’ve got a strong side like we do, we know that each individual has put in the work, so you just feel safe as a team,” she said.

“We’ve put in the work, the girls work every training session and train really hard, and I don’t think we go out any week and underestimate anyone.

“We go out ready to play and I think that’s what got us over the line.”

Shreiweis-Helback said it was special to be the first side to win the Women’s Tackle competition.

“We won Group 3 last year, and it’s awesome to be the first ones to win Group 2 as well, but I think we’re lucky we’ve got a pretty solid side from last year,” she said.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet, it was pretty exciting out there, but now I’m just like: ‘Woah, we’re the first Group 2 winners’. “It’s pretty special.

“All I care about is that women’s footy just keeps growing in Group 2.”

By Aiden BURGESS

The Sawtell Panthers proved too strong for the Woolgoolga Seahorses as they claimed the inaugural Group 2 Women’s Tackle premiership. Photos: Mick Birtles.