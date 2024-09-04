Uncle Martin’s passion still burning after 20 years on council



GUMBAYNGGIRR Elder Uncle Martin Ballangarry has been representing the community on Nambucca Valley Council for two decades, and will seek re-election when voters go to the polls for local government elections on 14 September.

He made history in 2004 as the first Aboriginal Australian to be elected to Council in the Nambucca Valley.



Mr Ballangarry, who received an Order of Australia in 2006 for services to youth, said he stands for “honesty, fairness and for the betterment of our community”.

Self-described as a “man of sober habits”, the Bowraville-based Elder has worked in family drug and alcohol rehabilitation for 45 years in a voluntary capacity.

“My vision is to keep moving forward in addressing issues that will enhance different outcomes for the betterment of Nambucca Valley local communities,” Mr Ballangarry said.

“During my 20 years in Council, my colleagues and I have collaborated to achieve many of the requested outcomes for the Nambucca Valley.

“These include being a custodial voice to Council as well as improving local roads, bridges and the other operational matters.”

Ahead of the 14 September election, Mr Ballangarry said population growth and housing availability were key issues for the Nambucca Valley.

“It is important that we continue to plan for population growth by considering the environment as well as lobbying the appropriate agents in both State and Federal [governments] for affordable housing for young families.”

He also lists youth issues and tourism as key campaign focuses.

“I feel it is important to provide innovative programs targeted at education and training to provide employment opportunities.

“I continue to support Gumbaynggirr and Aboriginal tourism and feel it is important to lobby organisations such as Destination NSW to promote arts, culture and heritage in the Nambucca Valley.”

Mr Ballangarry is passionate about the preservation of Gumbaynggirr customs and serves on the board of the Muurrbay Aboriginal Language and Culture Co-operative.