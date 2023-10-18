Pindimar and Bundabah residents gear up for biggest Markets ever!

SPRING is not sprung without the Pindimar Markets, set to be the biggest and best ever this year on Saturday, 28 October.

Held at the Pindimar Rural Fire Service (RFS) shed on Koree Street, North Pindimar, the Markets are burgeoning as veritable fiesta of local talent and trade, as well as doubling as a major information fair for the local Emergency Services, and information on the potential and controversial offshore wind farms.

The big tent will host the RFS, State Emergency Service, Marine Rescue, and MidCoast Council’s fire SimTable, which simulates bushfire movement over terrain.

This will also be the local RFS ‘Get Ready Weekend’, a good chance for anyone thinking of joining to ask questions.

“A great opportunity to find out about what’s involved with joining the Brigade, how you can benefit from training courses, making a difference, and help build resilient communities,” RFS President Helmut Panhuber told NOTA.

The Pindimar-Bundabah Community Association (PBCA) needs volunteers to help, there will be stalls, car-boot sales, a farm petting zoo, and the Pearls of Port Stephens’ ‘Buy My Wardrobe’ charity pop-up op-shop inside the shed.

“Amazing food, homebrew beer tasting, old-fashioned chocolate-wheel, fantastic barbecued beef brisket, pork sausage, and sauerkraut from a secret family recipe – all locally-sourced as possible,” PBCA President Vivien Panhuber told NOTA.

Kids can explore the RFS trucks, attempt the quintessential thong-throw, or join the auction of Silk Islands’ luxurious silk kaftans, with live music from locals Doug Gillespie and Ben Burgess.

“Proceeds go to improving community services and increasing patronage of the Community Hall, allowing it to be used for more events that can return benefits to the community, such as ‘Bubs and Co’, ladies’ Meet n Greet, Friday Craft Group, yoga, First Aid and Eco Burn courses, and the recent inaugural Pindimar Muster, as well as helping fund picnic tables for the foreshore, new signage and a community garden for Bundabah.”

Visitors are asked to bring cash, as the EFTPOS signal is terrible on location.

For more information, contact pbcassociation12@gmail.com.

By Thomas O’KEEFE