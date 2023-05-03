Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship recipient – Tonaya Hyland

TONAYA Hyland is also a proud recipient of a Port Stephens Mayoral Scholarship funded by the generosity of the team at Club Lemon Tree.

Tonaya was School Captain at Tomaree High School where she has been recognised not only for her leadership but also for her academic prowess.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

A keen sportsperson, Tonaya dances and plays soccer, enjoying the social and fitness opportunities which sport brings.

Tonaya has a dream of travelling the world somewhat in the footsteps of the great Australian Fred Hollows, and hopes her Bachelor of Science, specialising in vision science and mathematics, will help some of the world’s 2.2 billion people who are struggling with eye related issues.

Since receiving her scholarship, Tonaya has begun her studies at the University of New South Wales.

“I have been living in Sydney at one of the residential colleges,” Tonaya told News Of The Area.

Tonaya’s scholarship is one of two Mayoral Scholarships which Club Lemon Tree sponsored in 2023.

By Marian SAMPSON