Port Stephens Pythons toss Glendale to move into second spot in Newcastle Senior cricket



A MAGNIFICENT century by Glendale Old Boys skipper Ray Steadman was to no avail in their narrow loss to Port Stephens Pythons in the Newcastle District Senior Cricket Division One competition over the festive season.

Steadman slammed an unbeaten 107 and grabbed 3-11 in a best on ground display at William Bower Oval for the struggling Glendale X1 but couldn’t stop the Pythons from registering their fifth win of the summer.

Vintage performances from the Moxey brothers Josh and Jarrod lifted the Pythons into second spot on the table on 25 competition points – three behind pacesetters Waterboard Wests on 28.

Glendale posted 7-183 off their 40 overs after winning the toss with the experienced Steadman leading the way with triple figures.

The dashing opener faced 114 deliveries and cracked eleven boundaries during his power knock with support from Braeden Maxwell (17) and Tim Mason (16).

Josh Moxey produced one of his finest half centuries to steer Port Stephens (8-185) to victory in the 33rd over.

He carved out an unbeaten 53 off 50 balls with six boundaries and a six and shared a vital fifth wicket stand of 48 with all-rounder Joshua Richardson, before the latter was caught by Jeff Keating off the bowling of Dean Mignanelli for 14.

Steadman trapped Jarrod Moxey LBW for 43 runs after the Pythons legend had combined with opener Leigh Williams for a crucial second wicket union of 88.

Just like his brother, Jarrod struck six boundaries and a six and played a key role in the Pythons’ hard earned one day triumph.

Warners Bay Maroon (26 points) leapfrogged Port Stephens (25) into second spot on the Division Two ladder after posting a comprehensive 151-run victory at King Park.

Top knocks from openers Andrew Vickery (94) and Charles Evans (53) as well as Chris Riorden (43) and skipper Luke Bradley (37 not out) helped the Maroons record a massive 5-251 off their 35 overs.

Vickery faced 62 balls and clouted thirteen boundaries plus a six with Evans thumping two sixes and five boundaries during his 57 ball innings.

The pair laid the foundations for victory with a superb opening stand of 135.

Dean Rehbein (3-41 off seven overs) and Andrew Jordan (2-39 off seven overs) were the pick of the Port Stephens bowlers.

In reply, the Pythons could only muster 7-100 after contributions from Asher Morgan (26), skipper Luke Cooper (24 not out) and Rehbein (24) with all rounder Vickery (2-17 off seven) and paceman Steven Grimshaw (2-19 off seven) the chief destroyers.

A swashbuckling 129 from club legend Shawn Davies lifted the Pythons to an emphatic Division Six win over the Wallsend Tigers at the Upper Reserve.

Davies smashed an incredible eight sixes and fourteen boundaries in a superb 80-ball knock as Port Stephens posted 6-279 from their 35 overs.

He was supported by Travis Ling (48) and David Freeman (34 not out) with seamer Rajak Shaik snaring 3-34 for the Tigers.

A highlight was the third wicket stand of 175 by Davies and Ling after the Pythons were reeling at 2-12.

Wallsend were bundled out for 154 in the 33rd over with Dinesh Nutalapati top scoring with 61, Paul Le Mottee (2-27) and Troy Elwes (2-29) picking up wicket doubles.

