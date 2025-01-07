Nelson Bay Gropers rugby union fraternity supporting community events



THEY may be in off-season mode but Nelson Bay Gropers men’s and women’s rugby squads have been busy volunteering their time for community events in Port Stephens and Newcastle.

During the recent Elite Energy Port Stephens Marathon, prominent figures like men’s team manager Greg Spake, committee member Wayne Bron and first grade centre Danny Arnfield braved the heat and saddled up to work in the baggage area and recovery section – preparing and handing out drinks and fruit to the finishers of the Marathon, Half Marathon, 10km, 5km and 2km events.

The Gropers were also well represented in the event with classy flanker Ronan O’Çonnell powering home in the full 42km Marathon and gun number eight Mitch Workman cruising through the Half 21km Marathon with ease.

There were plenty of former Gropers players participating and watching the races as part of a huge energetic crowd that had runners competing both locally, interstate and overseas.

Nelson Bay Rugby Club’s medical support team also volunteered their time to provide support for the inaugural Disability Rugby League Carnival held at St Johns Oval in Charlestown, supported by NDIS and Uniting.

The Newcastle District Rugby League Festival creates a space for people living with a physical or intellectual disability to get involved in football – whether that be touch football, tag or tackle.

Held over two days, the event featured music, food, entertainment and a schools team day followed by an all inclusive player event.

All individuals and teams were invited to nominate and are mixed to create the most equal sides in supported and non-supported competitions.

The Gropers’ legendary strapper Hugh Thompson and women’s medical support Les Atkinson and men’s medicalsSupport Amber Barber were in attendance.

Nelson Bay Rugby donated their resources through the use of the club’s first aid and strapping kits for use during the two-day carnival.

Both the Gropers’ men’s and women’s squads have commenced pre-season training together at Bill Strong Oval on Wednesday nights from 6pm.

Nelson Bay have appointed club stalwart Zion Takarua as men’s coach and Michael Squires (women’s coach) for the 2025 season.

The Gropers have scheduled trial matches for the men’s squad against Manly Savers on March 1 at Bill Strong Oval and away to Forster in mid March.

Both men’s and women’s teams are planning to enter Sevens tournaments commencing in February with the women competing at Crescent Head and the men planning to participate in tournaments at Lake Macquarie and Newcastle.

By Chris KARAS

