Market Preview: 4/12 Blanch Street, Lemon Tree Passage

4/12 Blanch Street, Lemon Tree Passage

3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car

WELCOME to “The Shoals” at Lemon Tree Passage, where coastal living meets convenience. This spacious, single-level three-bedroom duplex is perfectly situated just 250m from the water and under 1.5km from the vibrant Lemon Tree Passage Marina and Henderson Park.

Designed for easy living, the property features a generous main bedroom, and all bedrooms come complete with built-in robes.

The well-proportioned living areas allow for flexible furnishing options, while the kitchen offers ample storage and bench space, making it perfect for both everyday meals and entertaining.

Step outside to a fully fenced courtyard with a covered alfresco area – an ideal spot for relaxing or entertaining.

The home is equipped with split-system air conditioning for year-round comfort, and a single garage with automatic door and internal access for added convenience and safety.

There’s also a second toilet and the bathroom boasts a large shower recess and separate bath.

With only one common wall (in the garage and laundry), this low-maintenance duplex is perfect for retirees, first home buyers, or savvy investors.

Don’t miss this opportunity to secure a slice of coastal living in a sought-after location.

Call Tilligerry Real Estate 0249812655 to arrange an inspection.

Open seven days.