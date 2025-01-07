Market Preview: 4/12 Blanch Street, Lemon Tree Passage Port Stephens Property Property Property/Sports/Opinion - popup ad by News Of The Area - Modern Media - January 7, 2025 Market Preview 4/12 Blanch Street, Lemon Tree Passage 3 Bed, 1 Bath, 1 Car WELCOME to “The Shoals” at Lemon Tree Passage, where coastal living meets convenience. This spacious, single-level three-bedroom duplex is perfectly situated just 250m from the water and under 1.5km from the vibrant Lemon Tree Passage Marina and Henderson Park. Designed for easy living, the property features a generous main bedroom, and all bedrooms come complete with built-in robes. The well-proportioned living areas allow for flexible furnishing options, while the kitchen offers ample storage and bench space, making it perfect for both everyday meals and entertaining. Step outside to a fully fenced courtyard with a covered alfresco area – an ideal spot for relaxing or entertaining. The home is equipped with split-system air conditioning for year-round comfort, and a single garage with automatic door and internal access for added convenience and safety. There’s also a second toilet and the bathroom boasts a large shower recess and separate bath. With only one common wall (in the garage and laundry), this low-maintenance duplex is perfect for retirees, first home buyers, or savvy investors. Don’t miss this opportunity to secure a slice of coastal living in a sought-after location. Call Tilligerry Real Estate 0249812655 to arrange an inspection. Open seven days.