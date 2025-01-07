Strong Port Stephens contingent prepares for NSW Country Athletics championships



PORT Stephens Masters athletes have put in the hard yards as they gear up for this year’s NSW Country Athletics Championships in Maitland.

Experienced field events coach Steve Denning and president Michelle Chan spearhead a talented contingent of Port Stephens Athletics Club stalwarts for the prestigious meet, running from Friday 17 January to Sunday 19 January.

The three day NSW Country Championships will be staged at the Maitland Regional Athletics Centre and double as a qualifying event for this year’s national titles.

Denning, who joined the club last season from Sydney’s Hills District, is set to compete in the Men’s 70yrs plus category in the shot put, discus and javelin events.

He will be joined by the industrious Chan, who lines up in the Women’s 45-49yrs category in her pet long jump, triple jump and discus events and the versatile Jane Tibbs (Womens 40-44yrs) – a strong competitor in both the 200m and 400m sprints plus javelin.

In a mother-daughter connection, Jane will be accompanied by rising 400m hurdles star Melody Tibbs, a student at St Philip’s Christian College Salamander Bay, who will compete in the Girls 16yrs division.

Top sprinter Simone Trojkovic is nursing an ankle injury and racing the clock to be fit for the championships.

She hopes to compete in sprint and middle distance running events in the Women’s 35-39yrs category with her promising ten-year-old son Denver having qualified for the Boys 10yrs section.

All-rounder Annette Moxey is a late withdrawal from the Women’s 45-49yrs category and will miss the opportunity to compete alongside her twelve-year-old daughter Brynne Dagwell, regarded as one of Port Stephens rising young athletes.

Joining president Michelle at the NSW Country carnival are her talented children Eva Hanrahan (14) and Max Hanrahan (12) – two of the club’s emerging juniors.

“It is always plenty of fun to test yourself at the annual NSW Country titles and share the experience with your kids,” an excited Michelle told News Of The Area.

“The championships act as a pathway for our country athletes and allows them to showcase their skills in track and field across many disciplines.”

Another promising Port Stephens junior athlete to qualify for the NSW Country titles is twelve-year-old Shanique Robertson, who will line up in the Girls 13yrs long jump, triple jump and high jump events.

