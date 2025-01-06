ADVERTISING FEATURE: Bowling opportunities galore at Raymond Terrace Strikezone



MONEY-SAVING holiday deals are in full swing at Raymond Terrace Strikezone tenpin bowl, as are opportunities to join a regular money league or even to create one just for your particular group.

Groups creating their own regular weekly competition is a fast growing trend.

Businesses use leagues for employee bonding while various organisations use them for relationship building and contacts development.

A typical business league might have teams from shops and offices in the CBD.

Tenpin leagues are increasingly popular with the social committees of over 55’s villages.

As one village spokesman said: “Where else can you get fit, build friendships and have fun through friendly rivalries for $25 a week?”

“The beauty of tenpin is that anyone can compete regardless of age, even if they have never played sport before.

“It’s easy to learn and a handicap system means you are competitive from day 1.”

StrikeZone owner Neville Marchbank said his staff will be more than happy to develop a league specifically for an interest group.

“As an example, we have a vacancy for a Monday morning league. We could package this in many ways. One example, dependent on numbers, would be a two game handicap league inclusive of morning tea and an end of season function for $27/head,” Neville said.

For anyone looking to join an existing league, StrikeZone has singles, pairs and triples leagues.

There are day leagues as well as evening ones.

There are even children’s leagues and some for people with disability.