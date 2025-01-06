Fundraising bonus for Hawks Junior RLFC ahead of next season



PRE-SEASON fundraising for the Myall River Junior Football Club has already begun, with Bunnings at Heatherbrae offering it a coveted weekend barbecue spot.

The store provides all food and materials for free, allowing the club to turn a full profit.

Volunteers, players and parents with the MR Hawks RLFC pitched in to make the most of their first one, under a hot and sunny weekend sky.

“We are fundraising for the Juniors to help keep registration fees and other costs low for families wanting to join up,” Club Secretary Leah Saunders told News Of The Area.

“Fundraising like this helps the kids get their jerseys, helmets and other gear. As well as medals at the end of the season, and free bbqs at training sessions.”

The next season is set to kick off in April, but pre-season fitness and training sessions will begin during February.

The Hawks Juniors are preparing to field up to seven teams in 2025, up from five in 2024.

“We have pretty much all the kids from last year sticking around and moving up an age-group, and two more new teams, so we will potentially have a new Under 7s, returning Under 10s, Under 12s, boys Under 14, a new girls tackle Under-14s, a girls Under 16s, and an Under 17s boys.”

Another Expressions of Interest session for those wanting to join the Hawks Juniors will be held at Myall Park in Hawks Nest on Monday, 27 January from 4:30-6pm.

The impromptu Bunnings BBQ raised well over $1000 for the kids last weekend, with the club’s volunteers running more throughout the year.

By Thomas O’KEEFE

