Lachlan Smith in Golf Medal Win



THERE was a good-sized field at the Gloucester Golf Club on Saturday 4 January and the scores turned in reflected top performances all round with Lachlan Smith turning in a net score six under handicap and all ball winners with cards at handicap par or better.

The day was on the warm side and dry even after the rain a day or so earlier so there was a bit of run on the course… a good thing if the ball is hit towards the green!

The event was the January Medal, an Individual Stroke event sponsored by the Arkwood Family; the Medal goes to the lowest net score across the field and there are trophies for the best net and gross scores in each grade and for women competitors.

The January Medal was won by Lachlan Smith with a net score of 66 which also gave him a win in the C grade net competition while Ryan Yates, 91, picked up the trophy for the top gross score in the grade.

In A grade Rob Edwards’ 72 was the top net score beating Paul Blanch b y a favourable count back. Paul’s consolation was a trophy for the top gross score in the grade; his 71 attracted an additional stroke in the net event owing to his handicap of +1. In B grade Brendon Murray’s net 68 after a gross 84 saw him pick up both trophies in the grade. Similarly, Dale Rabbett won the women’s net and gross trophies with 73 and 90 respectively.

Balls were won by Lachlan Smith 66, Brendon Murray 68, Ryan Yates, Paul Griffiths 69, John Parish, Paul Garland 71, Brian McInnes, Rob Edwards, Paul Blanch and Geoff Reynolds 72.

The Nearest-to-the-Pin trophies at the 4th and 13th holes were won by Paul Blanch in A grade, Mark Stone in B grade and Paul Griffiths in C grade; they finished 100 cm, 482 cm and 404 cm from the hole respectively. At the 6th and 15th holes Paul Blanch, 955 cm, backed up for a second NTP trophy in A grade. Brendon Murray, 482, was best in B grade and Ryan Yates, 590 cm, did the job in C grade. Dale Rabbett was the closest of the women competitors finishing 906 cm from the hole.

The long drive trophies at the 8th and 17th holes were won by Nathan McInnes, Brendon Murray and Ryan Yates, representing the three men’s grades while Anne Wand was the best at the holes among the club’s women competitors.

The Super Sevens for the week ending Friday 3 January was won by Jim Dunn with a score of 18 points.

He was followed by ball winners Mark Garner 16, Wayne Maddalena 15, Dave Mann, Max Shepherd and Derek Wand 14

On Saturday 11 January the Lower North Coast District Golf Association will be sponsoring an Individual Stableford and the following Saturday Gloucester Tyre and Auto will sponsor a Individual Stableford.

By Peter WILDBLOOD