Gloucester parkrun results



THE new year’s resolution of getting more exercise must be still holding true with 78 walkers and runners at Gloucester’s 188th parkrun in Gloucester District Park on a sunny Saturday 4 January.

Gloucester locals were joined by visitors from Newcastle, Wollongong, Port Macquarie and Lake Macquarie – and a couple from New Zealand who were conceded, by the visitors from Western Australia, the rights to boast of travelling the furthest.

Five people were enjoying their very first parkun – Anna Schroeder, Jereon Prinsen, Lucas Dickson, Jaimee Ashe and Lisa Peterson. Welcome!

And there were another 10 at their first Gloucester parkrun – the word is spreading about the scenic course and friendly locals.

Visitor Leon Richardson was the first male home in a time of 17.55 on his first visit to Gloucester parkrun, with the first female Rebecca Denniss completing her run in a personal best time of 22.42.

There were too many personal best times to list them all – with 15 walkers and runners setting new goals for 2025.

Thanks as always to the volunteers – Chris and Trudie Murray teamed up as timekeeper and finish tokens, while Garry Lyford was the steady hand of the scanner.

John Rosenbaum volunteered as tailwalker to make sure everyone got around the course safely – while stopping a few times along the way to chat to others enjoying the Gloucester District Park on a Saturday morning.

By Carolyn DAVIES

