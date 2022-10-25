Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards

REGULAR readers of News Of The Area will have noticed an array of students being recognised in the paper each week during the school term for their positive actions in the community.

These students are nominated for awards through the region’s Positive Behaviour for Learning program.



This week’s nominees:

– At Irrawang High School it was too hard to choose between these three great students, Teagan Munoz, Eden McAusland and Imogen Mehonoshan, who were all nominated.

These young ladies were part of a group of IHS CAPA students who were of immense assistance to support students from Grahamstown Public School at Star Struck and Showcase.

– Salt Ash Public School’s Madeline Preseton demonstrates PBL values whilst representing her school out in the community by nominating herself to participate in the Showcase.

– Medowie Public School student Elizabeth Earle was nominated for her extremely responsibility.

She walks to school holding her sister’s hand, making sure she is away from the road and on the path.

– Seaham Public School’s Cooper Boxall was nominated for the way he always goes out of his way to greet other students and staff in the mornings.

Cooper is always friendly and caring towards others.

– Karuah Public School’s Lily Kennedy was nominated for her amazing help during the school’s Father’s Day stall.

Lily assisted the younger students to find the right gift and helped them add up their money.

She demonstrated great respect to the volunteers and made their jobs so much easier.

– Irrawang Public School student Skye Lawrence was nominated for being helpful to others in the street and always keen to help people in need.

– Raymond Terrace Public School student was nominated for demonstrating her PBL values at sporting events.

– Anabelle Bullivant of Grahamstown Public School was nominated for the way she shows initiative at school and in the classroom.

She regularly assists younger students in the playground. Anabelle greatly assists staff by volunteering to do jobs and extra duties when required.

Hunter River High School’s (HRHS) PBL coordinator Sarah Donn told News Of The Area, “Hunter River High School is a proud member of the Raymond Terrace Community PBL program.

“It has been an incredible opportunity each week for HRHS to celebrate our dynamic students who continue to embody our core values of ‘Harmony, Respect, Honesty and Success’.

“These values encompass all aspects of our school.

“This week’s HRHS nominee, Amy Richens, embodied these values whilst participating in our annual Write a Book in a Day event, where she assisted with set up and clean up, and supported her peers and primary school students throughout the day,” she said.

The NOTA congratulates all of the PBL Nominees this week!

By Marian SAMPSON