Positive Behaviour for Learning Awards

THE Positive Behaviour for Learning (PBL) Awards continue to make a positive impact in the participating schools and wider community.

Louisa De Souza, Assistant Principal of Salt Ash Public School told News Of The Area, “As we approach the end of Term 3, I would like to thank our students, teachers, support staff and all parents and carers for your continuing support throughout the term.



“I think it is appropriate to remind ourselves of the amazing students we have at Salt Ash Public School.

“Daily, as the staff and I interact with students, we are continually impressed with their positive, respectful, and safe approach and willingness to do their best in all school learning areas.

“This term we have celebrated many positive, respectful, and safe learners at Salt Ash Public School at the Community PBL Awards here at Raymond Terrace MarketPlace.

“Our school community would like to thank the ongoing support and partnership with Raymond Terrace Marketplace and the community PBL program.

“Next week our school will celebrate the PBL values in a reward pop up day.

“This has been achieved by the collection of ‘gotchas’ or tokens by the whole school community,” she said.

This week’s nominees are all a great example of the values that PBL promotes in real life.

– Maddison Singman-Witt of Irrawang Public School was nominated for her exceptional phone manner and diligence when assisting office staff.

Maddison is always polite, shows empathy to others and performs tasks with confidence, commitment and reliability.

– Lincoln Anderson of Raymond Terrace Public School was nominated because he saw a ‘Lost Cat’ poster on a pole near his bus stop featuring a photo which looked like a cat he had seen under his classroom.

Lincoln believed its name was Frank.

One afternoon the school was able to check its collar and realised the cat was named Frankie.

The school contacted the owner who was delighted.

– Grahamstown Public School’s Bella Moran was nominated for persisting when things are challenging.

She always strives to do her personal best and is keen to participate in all school events.

– Irrawang High’s Zahli Olding consistently goes above and beyond in helping to beautify classrooms.

She also will often sit with students in class to assist them.

– Hunter River High School’s Angel Hodson was nominated for demonstrating outstanding leadership in Wongagee Dance.

– Lesha of Salt Ash Public School was nominated for helping to take care of kindergarten students.

She has shown kindness and has encouraged these students to be positive, respectful and safe learners.

– Allyssa Cassidy of Medowie Public School was nominated for always following school expectations of being respectful, responsible and resilient.

She regularly assists at the school’s breakfast club by helping serve toast.

Allyssa also supports other students who have additional needs, looking out for them and assisting them where she can.

– Seaham Public School student Flynn McElwaine was nominated by the owner of the Seaham Shop, who reported that Flynn found a considerable amount of money on the shop floor.

He was extremely responsible and honest and ensured the money was reported and handed in.

– Aria Willis Diana of Karuah Public School was nominated for being amazing during a medical emergency.

Aria gave the paramedics space to do their jobs and comforted members of her family.

In an incredibly high pressure situation, Aria was calm and compassionate and handled herself respectfully and responsibly.

The NOTA congratulates all of this week’s PBL Award nominees.

By Marian SAMPSON