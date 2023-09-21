Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group to hold Pink Breakfast fundraiser

ON Wednesday 18 October, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group (TBCSG) is hosting a Pink Breakfast fundraiser at Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

“October is a time to raise awareness of breast cancer,” said Sarah Smith from the local support group.



“Over 20,000 people, women and men, are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

“This equates to one in seven women and one in 555 men.

“Whilst diagnosis has increased over the past ten years, the five year survival rate has gone from 76 percent to 92 percent,” Sarah told News Of The Area.

Tickets for the breakfast are selling fast.

Doors open at 7am for a 7:30am start, with the event wrapping up at 9:30am.

Taylors Bistro will be providing a delicious breakfast and a glass of bubbly/orange juice is included in the ticket price.

“We encourage everyone to dress in pink on the day.

“We have a musician, raffles and the guest speaker is Ruth E Wilson, a hot air balloon adventurer,” said Sarah.

The support group has been making a difference in the lives of locals for more than two decades.

“TBCSG was established in 2001 by a small committee with around $100.

“Today we have around 100 members.

“We also receive amazing support from our local community and businesses for our fundraising events,” said Sarah.

“Support offered to patients both during and after treatment includes driving to appointments, house cleaning, purchase of wigs or prosthetics, out of pocket medical expense assistance.

“We have a monthly member meeting and also a morning tea for patients past and current

“We are always looking for new members who may want to volunteer for our group.”

Sarah and the support group are also strong advocates for receiving regular check ups.

Most screening mammogram appointments only take 20 minutes.

If you are a wheelchair user or have specific requirements, you may need to allow more time for your appointment.

“Screening and regular check ups are the best way for people to be aware of any changes to their body,” Sarah said.

Tickets to the Pink Breakfast are $33 each and available at https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1104573 or from Soldiers Point Bowling Club.

By Pat JENSEN