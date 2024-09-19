Probus Club of Port Stephens ladies enjoy spring function



THE Probus Club of Port Stephens held its annual Ladies Spring Function at Zenith, Shoal Bay on September 10.

Tempted by the classy High Tea theme, 48 ladies enjoyed the atmosphere and the fine offering of food.



The club’s publicity officer, Ann Gibson, told NOTA the “well organised function” was filled with “lots of chatting and laughter”.

Activities for the men of the club are also ramping up in 2024, with a ‘Men’s Only Morning Tea’ added to the calendar on a quarterly basis.

Each meeting will feature a guest speaker.

The club has enjoyed a period of growth this year, Ann said.

“The Probus Club of Port Stephens has had a busy 2024 and getting busier as the year progresses.

“The meetings are attracting big numbers who enjoy the company and fellowship at the extended morning tea break.” “Another attraction is the quality of the guest speakers, thanks to Ray Howitt’s efforts.”

Looking forward the club has organised events at the recently reopened Nelson Bay cinema, and a caravan trip to South West Rocks next month.