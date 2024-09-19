Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group hold Sewing Bee



THE Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group (TBCSG) has paid tribute to Kaye Berkley after nineteen years hosting sewing bees in her home.

TBCSG is a local volunteer group that has been active on the Tomaree peninsula for 20 years.



Its main activity is to drive residents who have been diagnosed with breast cancer to Newcastle and Maitland for their treatments and appointments.

As well as the two main annual fundraising events (the Pink Golf Day and the Pink Breakfast), the group holds a sewing bee three times a year to make drain bags and support cushions which are donated to local patients and hospitals in other areas.

The sewing bee has been held for almost two decades years in the home of long-term member Kaye Berkley.

The group participate in cutting, sewing and stuffing the bags and cushions as well as enjoying a sumptuous morning tea.

Friday 6 September was the final sewing bee and morning tea at Kaye’s home.

“The group wanted to thank Kaye for her continued hospitality and support and we wish her well,” TBCSG President Kym Farr said.

“The breast cancer group will be continuing with the sewing bees using a local community hall to ensure that we continue to make the drain bags and cushions.”

The second fund raising event of the year, the Pink Breakfast is to be held at the Soldiers Point Bowling Club and will be held on Wednesday 9 October.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a volunteer driver or receiving more information is most welcome to contact the group at info@tomareebreastcancersupport.com.au

“Most importantly,” continued Kym, “if you live on the Tomaree Peninsula and are diagnosed with breast cancer, please contact Kym Farr, President on 0431 864 778 or Irene Jones, Vice President on 0423 602 243 so that we can assist you.”

By Simon EKINS

