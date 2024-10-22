Progress on much-delayed footbridge for Billabong Park



IN March 2021 Gloucester was inundated by floodwaters which reached areas of the central business district, flooding several shops.

As the torrent poured through the nearby Billabong Park, the pressure of the flow destroyed the long-standing footbridge connecting the two sides of the park.



For nearly four years since the flood, those wanting to walk from one side of the park to the other have had to navigate a rough and steep dirt track.

As reported in News Of The Area last week, MidCoast Council recently announced that the tender for the building of a new wheelchair-friendly bridge has been awarded to Jacobs Building.

Council says construction is expected to commence in early 2025, with a finish date of April that year.

As the years have gone by, many in the Gloucester community have wondered why the bridge rebuild has been so delayed.

“There have been several aspects to the project including the insurance claim process and process for securing funding for flood damaged infrastructure through the Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program,” a Council spokesperson told NOTA.

“Many assets across the region were impacted by the March 2021 floods and a comprehensive program of repairs and replacement is continuing.”

According to Council, insurance was one of the key issues causing delay.

The bridge was only insured for $110.000, while its replacement is expected to cost $264,000.

As a result additional funding had to be sought through the NSW Government’s Community Local Infrastructure Recovery Program.

As further flooding of Billabong Park can be expected, Council says the new bridge will be designed to withstand one in 100 year flood forces and a flow velocity of 1.53 metre per second.

The design includes an aluminium truss-framed bridge with three spans.

By John WATTS