Gloucester CWA Evening Branch host AGM



THE Gloucester Country Women’s Association (CWA) Evening Branch hosted a well-attended annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday, 10 October.

All leadership positions were filled at the meeting.



Leading the Branch forward Debbi Cook will serve as Secretary, Jill Carson as President, Anne Maggs as Treasurer, and Colleen Yates and Donna Kemp as Vice Presidents.

Trish Mason was elected as Cookery Officer, Sue Costigan as Handicraft Officer, Di Mansfield as Cultural Officer, Nerida Rodrom as Ag and Environment Officer, and Michelle McLaren as International Officer.

Lauren McRae will operate as the Branch’s Publicity Officer.

Branch spokesperson Barbara Reichert told NOTA of the productive year members had enjoyed in 2024.

“What a busy year members have had, catering for 250 Kimberley Campers at the Showground and 180 for the Gloucester Tri Challenge dinner,” Barbara said.

Branch members also participated in a number of trips, including visits to Parliament House in Sydney and to Old Bar.

Barbara also noted the group’s successful fundraising efforts.

“All our fundraising during the year has enabled the Branch to donate funds to all the schools in our area, the Westpac Helicopter, a women’s shelter at Forster, the Gloucester Swimming Club and CWA of NSW.”