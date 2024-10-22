Radio an ongoing passion for Shane Holstein of Bucketts Radio



SHANE Holstein had a childhood dream of being on the radio.

“Radio was a companion when I was growing up; a friendly voice,” he told News Of The Area.



In 2005, Shane fulfilled this passion by starting Bucketts Radio, a community radio station that began online and now holds a full-time community radio licence.

Shane holds the position of President of Bucketts Radio Association and still loves being on-air, hosting a Top 40 Country Countdown show every week.

Initially, the station operated from premises upstairs in the Majestic Centre, before moving to a more accessible downstairs space in the building.

The station’s reach has expanded since the construction of the Kia Ora Hill transmitter.

Bucketts Radio recently acquired outside broadcast equipment, which was used for the first time at last weekend’s Rotary Health Run.

“We now have a great piece of equipment that we can use to broadcast events such as the ANZAC ceremony and other community activities,” said Shane.

“We want to ensure that locals who are housebound can still be part of community events,” he continued.

Bucketts Radio is run entirely by a volunteer committee and volunteer announcers, broadcasting 24 hours a day.

“We do tap into the Community Radio Network for overnight programming, but 75 percent of the content is our own,” Shane noted.

Training is offered for anyone interested in becoming an announcer.

Friday morning announcer Lorna Tomkinson shares Shane’s passion for radio.

“It’s great fun!” she said. “I do a show with my friend Hildegard Griffin.

“We play music, chat and have a really good time.”

Lorna emphasised that learning about the equipment is “not scary”.

“There is an extensive playlist, so we can cater to all types of music tastes,” she added.

Announcing on the radio is not the only way to get involved with the station; becoming a member and assisting in other capacities is also encouraged.

Shane and Lorna highlighted the value of the station as a community resource and expressed their enjoyment when people drop by to share local news.

Bucketts Radio broadcasts on 104.1 FM.

By Wendy BUSWELL