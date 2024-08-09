Punjabi tradition celebrates female familial relationships



MORE than 300 women and girls from the region and interstate came together in Coffs Harbour last week to celebrate Ronak Trinjana Di, a Punjabi tradition paying homage to the special relationship between mothers, daughters and sisters.

Event organiser Rani Dhillon said the event was an opportunity for women to come together and celebrate the joy of their relationship through dancing and singing.



“In English ‘Ronak’ means enjoyment and fun,” Rani said.

“And ‘Trinjana’ is a term describing mothers, daughters and sisters gathering to celebrate their special bond and express their joy through song and dance.

“We wanted the event to provide a space for mothers, daughters and sisters of all cultures to join together and celebrate this Punjabi tradition.”

Many attendees wore traditional Punjabi outfits such as saris and salwar kameez, adding again to the colour of the event as they danced and sang.

Punjabi hits rang through the air, courtesy of a DJ, while tasty traditional fare replenished the dancers’ energy.

Cherished performance elements of the traditional celebration have been handed down through the generations.

“For instance, the ‘Sami’ is about a love story between a girl Sami and a boy Dhola, with Sami expressing her feelings to him through dance,” Rani said.

“The ‘Jhumar’ dance was originally a dance of celebration and happiness during the harvest season with men and boys recreating the movement of the birds and animals among the fields.

“In the ‘Giddha’ dance women express their happiness by dancing and singing.”

Buoyed by the success of the event, organisers plan to hold it again next year.

“We welcome women from all cultures to come and celebrate the special relationships that bind mothers, sisters and daughters together,” she said.

A number of local businesses and organisations supported the event.

“I would really like to thank the Punjabi School Woolgoolga, Amandeep Singh Sidhu of Harman Radio, Jaspreet Dhillon and Aman Brar for the audio equipment, Shelly Venn for the photography, Jaspreet Dhindsa and Hardeep Sandhu for catering, and DJ Saby.

“And there were many others who helped along the way.”

By Leigh WATSON

