Quirky history honoured in Stroud



RESIDENTS from across the Hunter and MidCoast regions flocked to the annual Stroud Brick Throwing and Rolling Pin Competition on Sunday, 6 October.

Originally scheduled for July, the iconic event was rescheduled due to the Stroud Showground being waterlogged.

The competition is run across four Stroud townships in four countries; Stroud in Gloucestershire, England; in Oklahoma, USA; in Ontario, Canada; and in New South Wales, Australia.

The traditional highlight is the competitive throwing events, where competitors attempt to throw a brick or rolling pin the furthest distance.

Adding to the fun on Sunday was a street parade, food stalls, a vintage car display, live music, tug-of-war, wood chop competitions and much more.

In the Open Brick Throwing competition, Angus Devon took out first place with a toss of 87 feet, coming in ahead of near challengers Peter Dolkons, Peter Grambrill and Nathan Ward.

In the Open Rolling Pin Throwing competition, Ivy Hoadley came out on top with a gigantic 97 feet 10 inches, with Mia Finch and Rachelle Somerville coming in second and third.

In the International Brick Throwing competition, Peter Gambril topped the field with a throw of 87 feet 5 inches, with Angus Devon and Nathan Ward not far behind.

Ivy Hoadley again topped the International Rolling Pin division, followed by Mia Finch and Rachelle Somerville.

