Letter to the Editor: Prices driving tourism away



DEAR News Of The Area,

FROM 25 – 28 September Coffs Harbour hosted touch footy at the stadium; that’s four days.

It was very well organised, well attended and as usual, the grounds were presented in a professional, well maintained way.

The total event was quoted to have fed $5,000,000-plus into the local economy.

My family attended from Brisbane and were fortunate enough to be able to stay with me, with only uniform, registration and travel costs to lay out.

They are a family of six.

However, other families reported to have paid $5000 coming from Perth, and one family from Tasmania $8,000 with a holiday tacked on.

As it is school holidays, $1,000-plus per week was not uncommon accommodation with varied hundreds for car hire, let alone extortionate air fares.

They still have to eat and wow did they pay at the stadium!

The family quoting $8,000-plus then left Coffs Harbour as holidaying here was too expensive and spent their Aussie dollar in Bali!

What a loss.

This was only one family we lost during school holidays due to cheaper alternatives.

We boast our International Stadium and that is warranted and deserved as it is well maintained and world class.

But, with the cost of living so high now and families struggling to survive, even without trying to give their families every opportunity afforded them, how long is this sustainable for families to lay out?

Many said that only one member of the family other than the participant could afford to come.

We have ample opportunity to draw sport/families/tourism to our beautiful coast but at the end of the day, families still have to be able to afford to come here.

Coffs, think about your future.

You are doing whatever to attract tourism and then turning wanting families away because of greed.

Regards,

Liz PHILPOTT,

Boambee East.